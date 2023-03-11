Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Takes $508,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.99 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $243.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

