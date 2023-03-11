Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $45.63 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $42.37 and a 12-month high of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $375.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,647,000 after acquiring an additional 350,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,541,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,878,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,586,000 after acquiring an additional 277,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after buying an additional 226,118 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

