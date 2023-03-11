NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $12.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
