Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Increased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after acquiring an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after acquiring an additional 444,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,783,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,808,000 after acquiring an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $80.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s payout ratio is 71.29%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

