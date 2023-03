Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV) Insider Peter Cook Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

Novatti Group Limited (ASX:NOV – Get Rating) insider Peter Cook purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$77,000.00 ($51,677.85).

Novatti Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19.

Novatti Group Company Profile

Novatti Group Limited operates as a fintech company worldwide. It operates through Technology, Business Automation, Acquiring, Alternative Payments, Banking Services, Issuing, and ATX Payments segments. The Technology segment develops, deploys, and supports mobile and alternate payment technology, primarily through the deployment of the Novatti platform; and provides billing and CIS solutions to service providers in the utility industry.

