Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.45

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.45 and traded as low as $47.92. Novozymes A/S shares last traded at $48.28, with a volume of 53,454 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVZMY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. DNB Markets raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of Novozymes A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $430.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average is $52.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.5898 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

