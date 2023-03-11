Numeraire Trading Down 20.8% Over Last Week (NMR)

Numeraire (NMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. In the last week, Numeraire has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $15.49 or 0.00076532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a total market cap of $91.19 million and approximately $5.12 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.98 or 0.00429496 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,879.00 or 0.29031109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”

Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.

In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.