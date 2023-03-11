Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Short Interest Down 45.4% in February

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the February 13th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIQ. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 85.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,116 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in the second quarter worth $1,779,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 338,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $12.46. 65,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,816. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.51.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

