NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,546 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.65. 47,486,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,850,024. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.26. The company has a market capitalization of $567.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.98, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.76.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock worth $50,272,657 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.14.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

