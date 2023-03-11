Nvwm LLC Buys 224 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Xcel Energy stock opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.51%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

