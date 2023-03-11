Nvwm LLC Has $379,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $237.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.15 and a 200-day moving average of $215.32. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $166.97 and a 12 month high of $284.42.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
