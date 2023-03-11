Nvwm LLC Has $766,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,182 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 9.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Stock Performance

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $117.49 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day moving average of $109.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

