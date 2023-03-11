Nvwm LLC Has $98,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nvwm LLC lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,976 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $266.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.15. The stock has a market cap of $117.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

