Nvwm LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nvwm LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Trading Down 3.3 %

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.