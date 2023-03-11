Nvwm LLC Sells 16,470 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nvwm LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,470 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

VZ stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

