Nvwm LLC Sells 571 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE COP opened at $104.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

