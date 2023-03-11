Nvwm LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Nvwm LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXY. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter worth $7,597,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 41,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter valued at $239,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

FXY opened at $69.10 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

