Nvwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nvwm LLC cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,995 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,099,000 after buying an additional 5,070,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after buying an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $118,853,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth $113,206,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average is $42.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,879 shares in the company, valued at $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

