O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OIIM remained flat at $4.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.79 million, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.62. O2Micro International has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in O2Micro International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 91,588 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in O2Micro International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in O2Micro International during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge.

