Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Down 5.7%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75. 550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCDGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 500 ($6.01) to GBX 550 ($6.61) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ocado Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ocado Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $872.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

