Ocean Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $50.89 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001618 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $202.69 million and $50.89 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ocean Protocol is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation [initiated a hard fork](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/september-2020-hard-fork-ocean-token-completed-8142059361d7) of the Ocean Token contract as described in [this announcement](https://blog.oceanprotocol.com/ocean-protocol-foundation-statement-regarding-kucoin-hack-c1af0aa0c36b). All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean [new token contract.](https://oceanprotocol.com/token)Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

