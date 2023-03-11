OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 375,600 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 13th total of 516,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OceanPal Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ OP opened at $0.46 on Friday. OceanPal has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OceanPal

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of OceanPal by 1,623.9% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26,811 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanPal by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 23,508 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new position in OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OceanPal

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons.

