Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.30

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT 2’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 Stock Down 0.9 %

LON:OSEC opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £92.68 million, a PE ratio of -245.65 and a beta of 0.58. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 77 ($0.93). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.94.

About Octopus AIM VCT 2

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

