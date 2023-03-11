Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.30

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Octopus AIM VCT 2’s previous dividend of $2.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Octopus AIM VCT 2 Stock Down 0.9 %
LON:OSEC opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.68) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £92.68 million, a PE ratio of -245.65 and a beta of 0.58. Octopus AIM VCT 2 has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 77 ($0.93). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 58.94.
About Octopus AIM VCT 2
