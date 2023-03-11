Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ OPINL traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.80. The stock had a trading volume of 28,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,019. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.23.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.