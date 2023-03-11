Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $129,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 27.6% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 163.6% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Cowen set a $405.00 target price on Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX opened at $292.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $396.50. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $335.34 and a 200-day moving average of $289.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

