Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases 500 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 879.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,475,319 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $148,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,300 shares during the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 67.7% in the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,167,552 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,984,000 after purchasing an additional 875,344 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 46.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,661,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,124,000 after purchasing an additional 528,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 97.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 693,369 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 341,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the third quarter valued at about $4,641,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. Barclays cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities upgraded Teladoc Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.72.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $45,673.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $45,673.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,301 shares of company stock worth $1,156,505. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $23.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 567.53%. The company had revenue of $637.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

