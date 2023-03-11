Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Sells 66 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 872,300 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,728,000 after acquiring an additional 741,640 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 844.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 380,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,461,000 after acquiring an additional 431,311 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,282,000 after acquiring an additional 287,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 369.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,074,000 after acquiring an additional 139,349 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SMH opened at $237.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.32. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $284.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $2.401 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

