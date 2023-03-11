OMG Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.31 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 10th. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $180.96 million and $20.31 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.29 or 0.00006279 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OMG Network has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00072115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00054723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000312 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023920 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000929 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004590 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000230 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

