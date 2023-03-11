Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC) Short Interest Update

Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTLC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 57.7% from the February 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Price Performance
OTLC remained flat at $0.05 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 123,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,983. Oncotelic Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $20.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06.
Oncotelic Therapeutics Company Profile
