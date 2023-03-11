One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Shares Down 2.4%

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.13 ($0.06). 50,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 48,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.25 ($0.06).

One Media iP Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £11.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64.

One Media iP Group Company Profile

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

See Also

