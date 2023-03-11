OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) CEO Purchases $134,050.00 in Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 5,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $134,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,820,702.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Philip Austin Jr. Singleton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 10,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $297,400.00.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 2,500 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $72,300.00.

On Monday, December 19th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 3,435 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,561.40.

On Monday, December 12th, Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 225 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.93 per share, for a total transaction of $6,959.25.

ONEW stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,426. The company has a market cap of $411.44 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 2.46. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $31.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $366.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.33 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 28.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ONEW shares. Raymond James cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,348,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. 57.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

