Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Raised by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 392.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 3.2 %

ORCL stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $226.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.11.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 221.89% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.37.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

