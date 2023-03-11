Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Evercore ISI

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORCL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.37.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.11. The company has a market cap of $226.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 221.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

