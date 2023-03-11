Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.0819

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0819 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $56.60 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orchid has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00011004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00034868 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00035301 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022227 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004713 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00224955 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,430.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.08338379 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $5,197,790.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

