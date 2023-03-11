Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) Short Interest Update

Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 376,800 shares, a growth of 91.0% from the February 13th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orgenesis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Orgenesis by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orgenesis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orgenesis during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Orgenesis by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Orgenesis alerts:

Orgenesis Stock Performance

Shares of ORGS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.27. 21,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,079. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Orgenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orgenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orgenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.