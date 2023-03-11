OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

