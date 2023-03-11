Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.1% annually over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Shares of OEC opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orion Engineered Carbons ( NYSE:OEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

OEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

Further Reading

