Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OECGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 53.1% annually over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 2.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Price Performance

Shares of OEC opened at $24.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OECGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OEC. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

