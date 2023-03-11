Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Short Interest Down 29.6% in February

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a drop of 29.6% from the February 13th total of 9,170,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Outfront Media Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OUT opened at $15.90 on Friday. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $29.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 148.15%.

OUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outfront Media

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

