Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Stock Up 0.8 %
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
