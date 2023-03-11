Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 0.8 %

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

About Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.