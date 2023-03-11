Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Down 3.9%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 17.24 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.33 ($0.21). Approximately 109,610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 256,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.03 ($0.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The firm has a market cap of £25.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.04.

In other Oxford BioDynamics news, insider Stephen Charles Diggle bought 143,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £21,550.95 ($25,915.04). 30.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

