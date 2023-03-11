Paramount Global Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:PARAA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th.

Shares of Paramount Global stock opened at 23.00 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of 17.75 and a twelve month high of 41.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 24.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 23.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARAA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

