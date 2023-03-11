Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Short Interest Update

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, an increase of 1,214.8% from the February 13th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Gold Nevada

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 52.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 36,074 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Gold Nevada by 218.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 97,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Gold Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

Paramount Gold Nevada Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of PZG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.30. 129,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,888. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada ( NYSEAMERICAN:PZG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Gold Nevada will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.