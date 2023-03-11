Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0911 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Paramount Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $21.80 on Friday. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRMRF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

