Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Park Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PKE opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.57.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Park Aerospace by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 403,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,040 shares in the last quarter. Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Park Aerospace by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Park Aerospace by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.