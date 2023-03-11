Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 1,969.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 736,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700,766 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Parker-Hannifin worth $178,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after purchasing an additional 116,630 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,318,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,461,000 after acquiring an additional 54,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,304,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,069,000 after acquiring an additional 106,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $338.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.21.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.70, for a total value of $151,231.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.