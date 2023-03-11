PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the February 13th total of 37,100 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

PARTS iD Price Performance

Shares of ID traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.32. 32,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,070. PARTS iD has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

