Patrick D. O’brien Acquires 500 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $11,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBIN opened at $25.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $31.36.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 25.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merchants Bancorp will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 126.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 403.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-Family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-Family Mortgage Banking segment engages in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.