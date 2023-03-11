Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paychex Trading Down 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $107.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.46. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

