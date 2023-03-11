PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.