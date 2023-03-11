PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives $84.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $65.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.54.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $124,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at $22,718,614.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $168,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,243,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $1,344,555 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.